How to remote hijack computers using Intel's insecure chips: Just use an empty login string

You can remotely commandeer and control workstations and servers that use vulnerable Intel chipsets – by sending them empty authentication strings.

You read that right. When you're expected to send a password hash, you send zero bytes. Nada. And you'll be rewarded with powerful low-level access to the box's hardware from across the network – or across the internet if the management interface faces the public web.

Intel provides a remote management toolkit called AMT for its business and enterprise-friendly processors; this technology is part of Chipzilla's vPro suite and runs at the firmware level, below and out of sight of Windows, Linux, or whatever operating system you're using.

It's designed to allow IT admins to remotely log into the guts of computers so they can reboot them, repair and tweak operating systems, install new OSes, access virtual serial consoles, or gain full-blown remote desktop access to the machines via VNC. It is, essentially, god-mode on a machine.

Normally, AMT is password protected. This week it emerged that this authentication can be bypassed, allowing miscreants to take over systems from afar or once inside a corporate network. This critical security bug was designated CVE-2017-5689. While Intel has patched its code, people have to extract the necessary firmware updates from their hardware suppliers before they can be installed.

Today we've learned it is trivial to exploit this flaw – and we're still waiting for those patches.

AMT is accessed over the network via a bog-standard web interface. This prompts the admin for a password, and this passphrase is sent over by the web browser using standard HTTP Digest authentication: the username, password, and realm, are hashed using a nonce from the AMT firmware, plus a few other bits of metadata. This scrambled response is checked by Intel's AMT software to be valid, and if so, access to granted to the management interface.

But if you send an empty response, the firmware thinks this is valid and lets you through. This means if you use a proxy, or otherwise set up your browser to send empty HTTP Digest authentication responses, you can bypass the password checks.

This is according to firmware reverse-engineering by Embedi [PDF] which reported the flaw to Intel in March, and Tenable, which poked around and came to the same conclusion earlier this week.

Intel has published some more info on the vulnerability here, which includes links to a tool to check if your system is at-risk here, and mitigations.

We're told the flaw is present in some, but not all, Intel chipsets back to 2010: if you're using vPro and AMT versions 6 to 11.6 on your network – including Intel's Standard Manageability (ISM) and Small Business Technology (SBT) features – then you are potentially at risk.

Developing... more to follow