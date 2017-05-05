CLL Countdown: Doors open in 11 days, places limited

Events If you want to see how real world organisations are putting DevOps, Containers and Continuous Delivery to work, you’ve got 11 days to secure one of the remaining places at Continuous Lifecycle London 2017.

With over 40 speakers and workshop leaders joining us at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre from May 17 to 19, you’ll walk away informed, inspired, and dare we say it, well looked after.

Keynote speakers Dave Farley and Jen Krieger will be setting the tone before we dive into conference sessions from some of the smartest engineers, consultants, and developers in the industry.

And for those of you who want to dive really deep, we have six workshops covering key tools and methodologies.

These include Alex Yates’ “Crash course in Database DevOps”, a very hands-on session covering everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment.

If you want to get a broader handle on DevOps, you’ll want to play The Phoenix Project Game, courtesy of Ranger4’s Helen Beal, where each participant becomes a character from the seminal book and works through several iterations to reach the CEO’s goals of increasing revenue and share price through the successful delivery of IT projects.

Both the conference and the workshops,= are filling up, so if you want to learn from the best, we recommend you book your place now. ®

It’s going to be a great three days. Don’t miss it.