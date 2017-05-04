The Co-Op Bank's online banking has gone TITSUP*

The Co-Operative Bank’s online banking has been offline all morning thanks to over-running “planned essential maintenance”. The bank expects it to be down until at least 1pm today.

It is not yet known why the bank’s systems have apparently gone offline during a working day, though unlucky customers clicking the “log in” link on their website are receiving this message:

Our online banking is temporarily unavailable. This is because we're carrying out essential maintenance to The Co-operative Bank's online banking. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time. If you have any queries, call us on +44(0)3457 212 212 (call charges). Lines are open between 6am and 10pm 7 days a week. Our automated telephone banking service, which allows you to check your balance and make transfers between your Co-operative Bank and smile accounts, is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

One customer asked on Twitter if the bank was “collapsing” as a result of its online services being down.

The bank’s web helpdesk replied to him that the outage was because of “planned essential maintenance” overrunning. It added that its mobile banking app and telephone enquiry service still worked for “some transactions”.

In 2013 the bank's then non-executive chairman, Methodist minister Paul Flowers, was caught in a tabloid sting taking various drugs including methamphetamine. He was labelled the "Crystal Methodist" as a result, was sacked from the bank and defrocked by the church. The bank's fortunes have bumped along the bottom ever since, as the Financial Times reported.

A spokesbod told us: "Some essential planned maintenance to our online banking service was scheduled for early hours to limit impact on customers, but has unfortunately over run into this morning. We are looking to bring it back online as soon as possible. Customers can still use the mobile banking app to access their account and carry out some transactions."

Bootnote

TITSUP = Total Inability To Support Users' Payments.