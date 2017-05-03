Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: Gather round children for some Fyre festival horror tales

Plus: You call yourself an engineer?

An engineer gets fined in Oregon for calling himself an engineer and Amazon wants a peek at what you are wearing. This week Greg, Ed and Melissa mull over absurd state rules and new toys from Amazon as well as horror stories from Fyre Festival in this week’s tech podcast.

  • (0:00) Eddie’s flame throwing birthday

  • (4:01) Nutanix vs VxRail
  • (6:08) Fyre Festival fail
  • (13:21) Engineer fined $500 for calling himself "engineer"
  • (19:13) Zuck discovers the US Mid-west
  • (27:15) Rumours: Apple to release a Siri Speaker
  • (32:27) Apple should buy Disney
  • (30:27) Amazon’s Echo Look: Alexa with eyes
  • (46:30) Cinco de Mayo and Dell EMC World

