Cloud and DevOps getting you down? Here's how IT teams can join the party

Promo Infrastructure and operations teams are copping criticism from two sources these days: developers want on-premises IT to behave and scale like a public cloud; line of business people expect all software to deliver an any-device, 50-more-users-NOW SaaS experience.

The pressure comes because every organisation's customers have gone online and expect a pleasant and personalised experience on whatever platform they have to hand.

The surge to respond to those customers is often called 'digital business' and is the reason infrastructure and operations teams are under pressure to do more, faster. And also why the governance and rigour IT teams bring to organisations has seemingly been disregarded as organisations work to make their digital presences compelling.

How to cope with those pressures?

The theme of this year's Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Data Center Summit is how infrastructure and operations models can change to support digital business.

Over two days at the Sydney Hilton, you'll learn the new skills and practices that can make an IT team more agile and responsive, so you can use your existing skills to add value to digital business.

This year's summit has added sessions on DevOps, contract negotiation workshops to help you get the best from cloud companies, an emphasis on containers' role and how they change IT's role, plus exploration of how to prepare yourself for the internet of things.

You'll also learn how to develop a cloud-first strategy, and what it takes to operate “bimodal” IT in which your legacy systems and practices enhance the value of new, digital, efforts.

Gartner analysts are flying in from around the world for the event, which will also feature a keynote by Richard de Crespigny, the Airbus A380 Captain who safely landed Qantas Flight 32 after one of its engines exploded in flight.

To register for the summit, visit gartner.com/ap/datacenter, email apac.registration@gartner.com or call +61 2 8569 7622.

If you sign up, watch out for The Register's operatives: our reporters often find this summit a valuable source of insights and even a little controversy.