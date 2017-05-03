Containers, DevOps, Continuous Delivery: Put your X in the box

There are just 14 days to go until 40 of the top brains in DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Containers and Agile come together at Continuous Lifecycle London, and there’s still time for you to grab a ticket.

Whether you’re looking to dip your toes or take a deep dive into the latest container technology or CD methodology, you’ll find plenty to savour on our agenda.

We’ve got thought leaders like our keynote speakers Dave Farley and Red Hat’s Jen Krieger, and a raft of conference speakers with experience of putting DevOps, Containers and CD to work in organisations like yours - complicated set-ups with legacy systems that can’t just be switched off.

The same applies to our workshops, which span the gamut of technology and theory.

Alex Yates’s “A crash course in DataBase DevOps” promises everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment.

“The Phoenix Project Game”, courtesy of Ranger4’s Helen Beal, will introduce you to DevOps practice based on the seminal book.

If you want to dive into containers, we’ve got a range of options. Pingworks’ Christoph Lukas and Alexander Birk will be delivering a whole day workshop on “Continuous Delivery with Docker”.

Weaveworks’ Luke Marsden will be covering “Up and Running with Kubernetes and Prometheus”.

CloudBees’ Viktor Farcic’s session “The DevOps 2.1 Toolkit: Continuous Deployment with Docker Swarm” will explore the practices and tools required to run a Swarm cluster and go beyond a simple deployment.

And if you want to explore Continuous Delivery you can learn from one of the inventors of the term with Dave Farley.

Add in your fellow attendees, and there are well over 300 reasons to join us. You can check out the full lineup here, or go straight to ticketing here. ®