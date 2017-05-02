Red Hat wraps AWS in OpenShift containers for easy consumption

Enterprise Linux vendor Red Hat on Tuesday said it will make Amazon Web Services available through the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

Thus Amazon's cloud computing offerings, like managed data warehouse Redshift or content delivery network CloudFront, can be utilized by applications running in OpenShift containers, in any of the various environments that OpenShift operates – on-premises, the public cloud, or somewhere in between.

OpenShift provides a way to run docker containers, orchestrated via Kubernetes, on public or private cloud infrastructure. Its tie-up with AWS does not enable Amazon EC2 Container Service, an alternative container technology.

The arrangement continues Red Hat JBoss Middleware availability as a supported service on AWS and extends it to OpenShift while also adding Red Hat support for customers deploying AWS services.

Where consumer technology companies like Apple strive to hide complexity from customers, Red Hat suggests it's unavoidable.

"It really is a complex world," said Paul Cormier, president of products and technologies, in a webcast press conference from the Red Hat Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. "Linux and open source are bringing so much innovation to the enterprise and the commercial space. But the price of that innovation is complexity."

Red Hat would be happy to handle that complexity for a fee. "Our job is to make it manageable," said Cormier.

The Linux vendor also introduced OpenShift.io, described by Harry Mower, senior director of developer tools, as "an end-to-end development environment for building cloud services."

Mower said the hosted service extends OpenShift by attempting to make it less painful for customers to manage, maintain, and build integrated development toolchains.

Other goals of the service, he said, are to make it easy for developers to deploy containers and to be more confident in their tool choices.

RedHat also announced OpenShift Container Runtimes, pre-built containerized runtimes for developing microservices with specific technologies, such as Java EE or Node.js. It unveiled a Container Health Index, to provide customers with insight into the security and state of container images.

And with no apparent regard for product name euphony, it gave OpenShift a software-defined, container-native storage service called Red Hat Gluster Storage. ®