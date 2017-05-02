Microsoft starts new war with Google over low-cost lappies for kids: as it happens

Liveblog It's a warm and moist day in New York City and Microsoft is holding a large press event that is expected to be the debut for its plans to take over some of Chromebook's market share.

The Redmond event is focused on education, an area where Google has been eating Microsoft for breakfast. Over 50 per cent of US schoolchildren use Chromebooks in class and now Microsoft wants some of that action and to regain its position in the brains of the next generation.

Last week the specifications leaked for Windows 10 Cloud, a stripped down version of its current operating system that may give ChromeOS a run for its money. At today's event we're expecting to get the first look at the new operating system and the laptops that will run it. The event starts at 0930 ET (1430 UTC) and we'll update with the news as it happens.

0925:

Microsoft's head flack Frank Shaw comes on stage to warm up the crowd

0930 Right on time Satya Nadella comes on stage. He’s talking about his great grandparents upbringing in India and having to choose which child went to school rather than working. The child who went was his grandchild. "Talent is everywhere but opportunity is not."

Satya Nadella take the stage

0935 "I'm here as a heretic. Technology alone is not the answer to solving education. Technology is just a tool." Nadella says teachers are the magic bullet and Microsoft wants to sell give them the tools to do the job. ®

0940 0935 Technology should help not hinder teachers, Nadella said, and his job looks easy in comparison to teacher’s. He’s promising a streamlines OS to help. He’s also stressing the use of teams in the classroom, looks like Microsoft’s collaboration software is getting a new market

0940 Dyslexia impacts one in five people, Nadella says, and reading skills are critical. He said OneNote learning tools are designed to help those with dyslexia. Terry Myerson is coming on stage to explain.