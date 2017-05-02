LinkedIn chatbots to help with 'important conversations'

LinkedIn users desperate to climb the greasy pole but unable to come up with necessary corporate small talk to do so, will be able to use chatbots to shoot the shit for them.

In an update to its terms and conditions, LinkedIn told users in an email this week that they would be able to opt in to use "productivity bots" from next month.

It said users would be able to improve their "communication" via new automated systems that will "use information in your messages to suggest responses, meetings, ice breakers, or insights to help you have important conversations more easily."

The business also appears to be further opening up users' data, with service partners showing profiles to their users "similar to the way your profile shows up in search engines, so you can be more easily found for opportunities."

It will also suggest positive and public professional accomplishments, like new patents or publications, to add to your profile so others can see, and allow users to to see members nearby who have also opted in.

Last year Microsoft splashed $26.2bn (£20bn) acquiring LinkedIn, but the business said its Ts&Cs remain separate.

Readers might recall Microsoft's own ill-fated foray into chatbots last year, when the business had to take down its "racist" AI chatbot Tay - twice. On the first occasion the bot spoke of its admiration of Hitler, with the wayward bot having to be taken down a second time after bragging about smoking weed in front of the cops.

All good material for the next career step. ®