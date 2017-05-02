Infinidat claims it can beat any all-flash array, uses innocent pooches to appear convincing

Ten grand win or lose – Infinidat is spoiling for a fight against all-flash array vendors with its "Faster than All-Flash Challenge".

The company is confident its hybrid array is faster than any all-flash array out there, having beaten Pure and EMC arrays in testing.

It says its box will beat any all-flash array users care to stand against it in "any real application workloads". And it will donate $10,000 to The American Cancer Society if it wins such a test or a charity of your choice if it loses.

In a video introducing the challenge, CTO Brian Carmody said it's "about showing organisations that they needn't compromise between cost, capacity, reliability and performance. Enterprises can have it all with the InfiniBox, and we're prepared to prove it." And spend ten grand a shot doing so, win or lose.

It says the challenge will allow enterprises "to test this for themselves in their own data centres and experience the superior performance that Infinidat provides". Organisations can test-drive the InfiniBox through a try-and-buy agreement during which Infinidat guarantees the system will outperform their pre-existing storage system using a real-world workload. ®