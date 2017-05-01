Rejoice, for Linux 4.11 has been delivered!

Linus Torvalds has given the world version 4.11 of the Linux kernel.

“So after that extra week with an rc8, things were pretty calm,” Torvalds posted to the Linux Kernel Mailing List, adding “I'm much happier releasing a final 4.11 now.

So what do we get this time around? Among other things, Linux is now better at hot-swapping solid state disks and can now do journaling on RAID 4/5/6 volumes. While we're talking storage, there's also support for the OPAL self-encrypting disk drive standard.

The kernel has also gained support for the Shared Memory Communications over RDMA (SMC-R) (SMC-R) spec, an IBM invention that allows virtual machines to share memory and therefore speeds up communications between the machines, helps with load balancing and doesn't hurt when clustering Linux boxen.

Enterprise users and gamers will both be happy that the kernel adds improved support for Intel's Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, technology that lets a CPU figure out which of its cores is fastest and then increase its clock speed in response to a critical workload's needs.

Among the more interesting smaller changes, the kernel's Infiniband implementation has plenty of added nuances, Wacom tablets are now supported and the Realtek ALC299/ALC1220 codecs get overdue support, meaning some Kaby Lake motherboards can now make noise when running Linux.

Kernel Newbies has a comprehensive list of new features and tweaks.

The release of version 4.11 of course means that the merge window is open for the next version of the Linux Kernel. As ever, would-be-contributors have a little over a week to offer their ideas and code before Linus Torvalds sets the next version of Linux down the assembly line. ®