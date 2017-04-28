Another career suicide as reporter leaves The Register for broadcaster

After just over two years at The Register my contributions from now on will be dropping to the comments section.

After the small luxury of the forthcoming long weekend I'll be embarking on a new adventure as a technology reporter for Sky News. I'm certainly going to miss my exceptionally talented [patient – Ed] colleagues and friends here at El Reg, as I'll miss the wonderful Reg readers – including those jewels of humanity, our commentards.

The Register occupies a rare and precious space in the world of technology journalism, and it's the readers who keep it there. I urge you all to carry on sending in news tips, barmy flames, ridiculous complaints and legal threats and bootnote banter to one of the many reporters the contacts page parades before you.

If you're desperate to send me personalised hatemail, I'll remain reachable on Twitter.

Above all, thank you. It's been a blast. ®

P.S. Yes, the "J" is important.