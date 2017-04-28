Australian Federal Police accessed metadata without warrant, broke law

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin has admitted that one of the force's investigators accessed a journalist's telecommunications metadata without a warrant, thereby breaking the law.

Australia's mandatory metadata collection laws came into effect on April 13th, 2017, a date from which the nation's carriers of voice and data were all compelled to collect records of their customers' sessions and calls. The law was advanced as giving law enforcement organisations the tools needed to investigate crime and terrorism and does not require investigators to secure a warrant to request access to metadata. An exception applies to journalists and was drafted to stop warrantless attempts to find journalists' sources.

But Colvin said one of the force's investigators sought out a journalist's metadata without a warrant and accessed “A record of one phone number calling another and the time date and duration.” Just one record was accessed. Once the force realised its error, it self-reported the incident to Australia's Ombudsman and an investigation is now in train.

In a televised press conference, Colvin defended the breach and the metadata legislation. The breach, he said, was inadvertent and picked up by audit of the organisation's practices. “What was improper was that the right steps were not taken,” he said.

He went on to suggest that the public should not lose confidence in the metadata retention legislation, which attracted much criticism as likely to create a honeypot of data irresistible to investigators and criminals alike, and also likely to occasionally leak due to carriers' negligence or errors. “If anything the public should have confidence we have found this breach,” Colvin said.

“We have breached in respect of a journalist's circumstances,” he said. “I do not think that should shatter public confidence.”

But it likely won't enhance it either, not least because it's taken a mere fortnight for a mistake to be revealed. And an unknown time between breach and disclosure: Colvin would only say the unauthorised access happened “earlier this year”. ®