Arcserve gobbles up email biz to sate hunger for message archiving

Arcserve has bought its way into the email archiving game by gobbling up FastArchiver.

The now-privately owned Minneapolis-based Arcserve wants to spread its wings beyond basic data protection and recovery software, and mail archiving is a natural choice, apparently.

The amount paid for FastArchiver wasn't disclosed in this week's announcement. Curiously, a FastArchiver Software LLC was created in Delaware, US, 14 months ago.

The FastArchiver tech stores archived email on-premises, or a public or private cloud, separate from a primary mail system. It’s said to be easy to use, with good search facilities, and supports email platforms such as Microsoft Exchange, IBM Domino, Microsoft Office 365, and Google Gmail.

A forthcoming Arcserve product using FastArchiver's code – a product dubbed UDP Archiving – will compete with, among others, Barracuda’s email archiver, Commvault and Veritas products, and Mimecast. It’s an obvious cross-selling opportunity for Arcserve partners, and also a good defense against competing suppliers breaking into Arcserve’s customer base through a now-filled email archiving gap.

On these grounds, it’s a good fit with Arcserve’s existing products, and perhaps we’ll see more technology acquisitions by Arcserve as it remedies previous years of relative neglect.

Arcserve UDP Archiving will be generally available worldwide as a software package in the summer, with appliance availability in the fall, we're told. Unicef Canada is already a reference customer. ®