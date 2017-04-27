Intel redesigns flawed Atom CPUs to stave off premature chip death

Intel finally has reworked its flawed Atom C2000 chips, which have been failing at a greater-than-expected rate for about a year and a half.

On Wednesday, through an update to its chip errata [PDF], Intel revealed that its Atom C2000 chip family has a new C0 stepping, meaning the chip has been redesigned.

Version C0 fixes the chip's low pin count (LPC) bus clock outputs and introduces a new specification for the LPC interface.

In January, Intel said that the Atom's LPC clock bus outputs (LPC_CLKOUT0 and LPC_CLKOUT1) could stop functioning, rendering affected devices inoperable. Without a clock signal governing circuitry, Atom-equipped gear can't even boot.

That same month, chipzilla's CFO warned of a product quality issue, noting that the company had set aside funds to cover the cost of dealing with an unspecified design flaw.

The nature of the problem became clearer in early February when Cisco issued an advisory warning. A variety of its products sold prior to November 16, 2016, the network gear maker said, contained a faulty clock component that was failing at a rate greater than anticipated after 18 months of use. The common component in the Cisco hardware was an Atom C2000 line chip.

As we reported in March, the failing Atom chip affected IT products from at least 21 vendors: Aaeon, ASRock Rack, Checkpoint, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, HP, Infortrend, iXsystems, Online/Scaleway, Lanner, NEC, Newisys, Netgear, Netgate, Quanta, Seagate, Sophos, Supermicro, Synology, and ZNYX Networks.

We've reached out to some of the affected organizations to see whether they've received C0 inventory yet but have not heard back.

In February, an Intel spokesperson told The Register that the company had a board-level workaround for the then-current B0 production stepping of its Atom chips and said the company planned to "implement and validate a minor silicon fix in a new product stepping that resolves this issue."

Intel is expected to report its Q1 2017 earnings on Thursday. ®