DevOps and containers heavyweights' London meetup: 20 days to go

We’ll be opening the doors for Continuous Lifecycle London 2017 in less than three weeks, meaning time is running out to secure a front row seat for three days of the best in DevOps, Containers, Agile, CD and more.

We’ve got a fantastic lineup of speakers and workshop leaders joining us at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre from May 17 to 19.

There are keynote speeches from industry leaders Dave Farley and Jen Krieger, and conference sessions from some of the smartest engineers, consultants, and developers in the industry.

And for those of you who want to dive really deep, we have six workshops covering key tools and methodologies.

These include Alex Yates’ “Crash course in DevOps”, a very hands-on session covering everything you need to get started with SQL Server source control, CI and deployment.

If you want to get a broader handle on DevOps, you’ll want to play The Phoenix Project Game, courtesy of Ranger4’s Helen Beal, where each participant becomes a character from the seminal book and works through several iterations to reach the CEO’s goals of increasing revenue and share price through the successful delivery of IT projects.

The workshops are filling up fast, so if you want to learn from the best, we recommend you book your place now. Likewise, conference tickets are limited, so to avoid disappointment, head over to the website now ®