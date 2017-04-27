Fistful of flaws blow away SolarWinds network appliances

Admins of SolarWinds system management systems can block out a biggish chunk of their diaries to implement a bunch of serious patches.

There are five bugs of varying seriousness in the company's Log and Event Manager appliance discovered by KoreLogic and posted to Full Disclosure.

Four of the bugs depend on an attacker accessing the appliance's SSH shell and logging in as cmc , if the admin has left that user's default password – password – in place.

First, there's a sudo path that's a privilege escalation vector: an attacker only needs a bit of directory traversal to execute commands as root.

There's also a script ( upgrade21.sh ) that lets the attacker change permissions for any file, thereby rooting the system.

An input validation bug lets the same SSH user escape the shell and execute arbitrary commands. There's also a less-serious file-read bug.

For good measure, the remaining bug doesn't depend on the defaults above. A Postgres database ships with default credentials, and while SolarWinds blocked it being attacked over IPv4, they missed the fix in IPv6.

SolarWinds has shipped a hotfix here. ®