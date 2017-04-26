Juniper's first quarter: Revenue and losses up. Business as usual, then

Juniper Networks has slipped something of a surprise into its Q1 2017 financials, announcing that it's no longer going to break out service provider and enterprise verticals in its reports.

The company reported 11 percent year-on-year growth for the quarter, to US$1.221 billion, and while its $109 million loss for the quarter is 19 percent more than a year ago, it's a strong reversal from the $189 billion black hole from Q4 2016.

Routing revenue rose a mere 3 percent year-on-year to $521 million, but switching more than compensated for that by piling on 38 percent to $242 million.

Rami Rahim said the company's long focus on data centre switching is paying off, as customers in all verticals plot their cloud strategies. He also identified campus momentum for the EX switch range.

Security suffered a 10 percent year-on-year decline to $66 million; Juniper attributes this to Screen OS, top-end SRX, and legacy products declining, with only a partial offset coming from “the ramp of new products”.

Service revenue added 14 percent year-on-year.

The company says it's going to change its verticals reporting, saying that Cloud, Telecom/Cable, and Strategic Enterprise “provide better visibility into our business” than the former verticals of Service Provider and Enterprise.

Cloud rose 25 percent year-on-year to $332 million, Telecom/Cable added 10 percent year-on-year to $569 million, while Strategic Enterprise added a limpish 2 per cent to reach $320 million.

CFO Ken Miller said Juniper's gross margins are under pressure in both customer mix and product mix: ““There are many factors that impact gross margin. The pricing environment is always challenging, but we haven't seen a broad-based change in that environment.”

He also identified pricing pressure for memory components, something Juniper expects to continue for the rest of 2017.

Its financial announcement is here. ®