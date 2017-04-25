Microsoft cracks open patch mega-bundles for biz admins, will separate security, stability fixes

Microsoft has added yet another option to its monthly patch jumble for IT departments.

The software goliath said that beginning with the Windows 10 Creators Update (aka Version 1703), which is now rolling out, admins have the option to install performance and stability patches separate from security fixes.

The new bundles will be known simply as "Updates," while the security patches will be called "Security Updates." The second Tuesday of each month will continue to be known to Microsoft as "Update Tuesday" and to everyone else as "Patch Tuesday."

These new sets of fixes will be distributed to Windows Server Update Services via System Center Configuration Manager and the Windows Update for Business service. Admins will be able to choose whether user PCs will get all of the updates together or receive the non-security fixes separately.

Why is Microsoft unbundling the security and stability components of its monthly updates? Redmond says the move is a response to feedback from admins who want more control over how the updates are installed. This would allow them to only apply security updates immediately (to protect against attacks) and then take more time to test out the stability and performance updates for possible compatibility problems.

"We believe these additional cumulative updates, and the increased flexibility that they provide to organizations, will be beneficial to organizations of all types," Microsoft said of the new policy. As always, please continue to provide feedback on other ways that we can continue to improve the Windows 10 servicing process."

Under the new policy, admins can schedule Windows PCs to receive all updates at once, security and stability updates separately, or they can specify which individual fixes they want installed on each machine. ®