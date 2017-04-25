Rubrik's tube: Cloud backup protector looks to suck up more cash – report

Storage startup Rubrik claims it is taking the lead in public/private cloud data management and says it is approaching a $100m annual run rate after 18 months of product availability.

The company’s backup-to-the-cloud data management software now supports cloud-native apps in AWS and Azure, and the company is seemingly fund-raising.

Rubrik has raised $112m to date since being founded in 2014 – $10m A-round and $41m B-round in 2015, plus a $61m C-round in 2016. Now it’s reportedly looking for another $150m - $200m, sources have told Techcrunch.

That would take total funding to between $272m and $312m, providing lots of cash for a dynamic go-to-market infrastructure build-out.

In its latest news, its software is deployed as an AWS or Azure cloud instance and backs up apps and data, with app-consistent restores, in the cloud as well as providing replication within and between cloud regions and clouds. The software is scale-out and, it seems to El Reg, Rubrik is trying to be a mark 2 Veeam-type supplier in terms of its type of focus and growth.

Rival startup Cohesity, which converges secondary storage, picked up $90m in a C-round earlier this month, taking total funding to $160m. Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha used to be a VC and if anyone is qualified to play the I-can-raise-more-cash-than-you game it is the Sinha-man. ®