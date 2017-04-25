IT error at Great Western Railway charging £10k for 63-mile journey ticket

Great Western Rail has been advertising the bargain of a lifetime; a first-class journey from Taunton to Trowbridge for £10,000.

We don't know if anybody could hate cider that much, but the extraordinarily priced direct trip was advertised from 22 May to 14 July, leaving potential customers stumping up £156 per mile.

Great Western Rail said an IT problem was responsible for the anomalous fare, and stated that the error has since been corrected. "We are aware of an IT glitch which has published fares for a first class journey that does not exist," cameth the statement.

Typically, single fares between the Somerset town of Taunton and the Wiltshire town of Trowbridge are actually available from £12.70, a certainly more affordable price.

We welcome readers' suggestions for other ways in which Tauntonians could spend £10,000 to escape the small city. ®