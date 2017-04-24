Alert: If you're running SquirrelMail, Sendmail... why? And oh yeah, remote code vuln found

Security researchers have uncovered a critical security hole in SquirrelMail, the open-source webmail project.

Filippo Cavallarin and Dawid Golunski independently discovered a remote code execution hole in SquirrelMail version 1.4.22 and likely prior. That's the latest version, by the way, and is dated July 2011.

The bug is a classic failure to sanitize user input, a shortcoming that makes it possible for authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary and malicious shell commands on a remote server running the vulnerable webmail software. The programming blunder is exploitable only in cases where SquirrelMail has been configured with Sendmail as the main transport.

Cavallarin went public with the bug, along with proof-of-concept exploit code, last week in a post to the Full Disclosure mailing list.

In response, Golunski – who had independently discovered the same vulnerability – went public with his own advisory about the same problem on Saturday. He said he reported the vulnerability to SquirrelMail at the start of the year, and was allocated CVE-2017-5181 for the as-yet unresolved flaw.

As a temporary workaround, users can configure their systems to not use Sendmail, Golunski recommends.

El Reg asked the SquirrelMail team to comment on the reported vulnerability: they were not immediately available to respond. ®