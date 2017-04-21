Script kiddies pwn 1000s of Windows boxes using leaked NSA hack tools

The NSA's Equation Group hacking tools, leaked last Friday by the Shadow Brokers, have been used to infect thousands of Windows machines, we're told.

On Thursday, Dan Tentler, founder of security shop Phobos Group, told The Register he's seen rising numbers of boxes on the public internet showing signs they have DOUBLEPULSAR installed on them. DOUBLEPULSAR is a backdoor that can be used to inject and run malicious code on a system, and is installed using the ETERNALBLUE exploit that attacks SMB file-sharing services on Windows XP to Server 2008 R2. Both DOUBLEPULSAR and ETERNALBLUE are Equation Group tools, now available for anyone to download and wield against vulnerable systems.

Microsoft patched the SMB Server vulnerability (MS17-010) that ETERNALBLUE exploits in March, but it's clear that people have been slow to apply the critical update, are unable to do so, or possibly just don't care.

Tentler said that a preliminary scan of the public internet on Thursday using Shodan.io revealed 15,196 infections, with four-fifths of those coming from IP ranges in the US. Numbers are increasing with each followup scan. A DOUBLEPULSAR-riddled system can be identified by the way it responds to a special ping to port 445.

Some people just want to watch the world burn ... Dan's stats showing DOUBLEPULSAR infections

"The polite term for what's happening is a bloodbath. The impolite version is dumpster fire clown shoes shit show," Tentler said. "I'm hopeful this is the wakeup moment for people over patching Windows machines."

The problem may be even more serious. A larger scan by infosec researcher Robert Graham showed around 41,000 infected hosts and more scans are going to be carried out, so expect that number to rise.

Tentler reckons that when the Shadow Brokers' arsenal hit the web on Easter weekend, script kiddies around the world grabbed the cyber-arms, went out and infected everything they could find.

An analysis of the infected machines suggests a lot of them are going to stay that way for some time. If they haven't applied MS17-010 by now, they probably won't do for a long while, if ever. DOUBLEPULSAR, being a nation-state-grade backdoor, is extremely stealthy and unlikely to be discovered on a hacked box unless whichever miscreant is using it gets clumsy.

Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure showed up on the top 100 most-infected domains as you'd expect as large hosts of customer virtual machines. Then there are systems at big names such as Ricoh in India, various universities, and folks' machines on Comcast connections.

Typically the numbers of infections in these businesses are in the single digits, however – as Tentler points out – an attacker only needs one foothold in a corporate network to begin taking over the whole shebang. We'll know more of the spread of DOUBLEPULSAR in the coming week as more comprehensive scans are performed. In the meantime, get patching. ®