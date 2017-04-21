Not the droids you're looking for – worst handsets to resell

iPhones maintain their resale value much better than Androids. That much you probably already know – but which are the worst droids to resell?

A survey of over 100,000 eBay transactions provides some answers. The data isn't just a handy guide to flogging your unwanted upgrade, but also an indication of the "real" market value of the headline price of a new phone.

The survey for reselling site musicMagpie finds that LG scores badly while HTC scores worst: the HTC 10 losing 65 per cent of its value a month after release, and 70 per cent six months later. The HTC 10 (review) arrived at market with an RRP of over £550. Apple's iPhone 7 lost 34 per cent after a month on the market, while Samsung some 50 per cent.

Apple's "budget" iPhone SE, an updated iPhone 5S produced in response to a demand for smaller phones, performed surprisingly well.

For many consumers, the true cost of a new phone is obscured behind operator subsidies. From looking at the SIM-only prices and RRPs, we can see that the cost of a new flagship has increased over the past year. Users now hold on to their phones longer so manufacturers are raising the sticker price.

Over a third of UK contract customers will be on SIM-only deals by the end of 2017, CCS Insight estimates.

musicMagpie popped out the data recently here.