Think politics is tumultuous now? Wait till the transhumanists join in...

Reg Lecture Politics and society is about to get stranger and we're not even talking about what's going on in Westminster.

There's a host of secretive, influential, and tech-enabled movements coming your way whose plans to redesign society make Brexit look like tinkering around the edges.

Jamie Bartlett – author of The Dark Net – will be joining us on 23 May to talk about his upcoming book Radicals, which details the two years he spent embedded with the innovators, disruptors, idealists and extremists who think society is broken, and believe they know how to fix it.

The book, and Jamie's lecture, spans some of the most secretive and influential movements today: the US Transhumanist Party, far-right groups seeking to close the borders, militant environmentalists striving to save the planet's natural resources by any means possible, libertarian movements founding new countries, autonomous co-operatives in self-sustaining micro-societies, and psychedelic pioneers attempting to heal society with the help of powerful hallucinogens.

