China successfully launches its first robot space truck

China's ambition to launch a permanently-crewed space station is a little closer today after the nation successfully launched its first robot space truck.

The Tianzhou-1 lifted off as planned on Thursday evening, carrying with it six tonnes of supplies for the Tiangong-2's crew of two.

The six tonnes (6,000kg) of cargo it hauled on this mission is significant, as that's the same payload SpaceX's Dragon can haul and a little more than Orbital's ATK or current Russian re-supply vessels.

China's thrilled by the success of the launch, because it knows that a permanent space station will need regular re-supply. But the mission's not a complete success yet, because the Tianzhou-1 has to dock with the lab. Indeed, China plans to dock it three times: once to get there, a second time to test Tianzhou-1's ability to dock from a different direction and a third time to test fast-dock tech that will reduce coupling time to just six hours.

Also important for the mission's success is transfer of fuel from Tianzhou-1 to Tiangong-2. In-space fuel transfer has only been done by Russia and the USA. China wants to join that club as a step towards operating its own space station and because it loves to match other nations' achievements.

China nation also wants to get its space station aloft so that whenever the International Space Station is decommissioned – theoretically in 2024 – it can claim a lead in space and/or generously invite other nations to join it in continuing humanity's exploration of the universe.

Tianzhou-1 rode a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket. ®