Less than four weeks till DevOps' finest assemble in London

Events There's just four weeks till we throw open the doors for Continuous Lifecycle London 2017, so if you want to enjoy three days of the best in DevOps, Containers, Agile, CD and more, act now.

We've got a fantastic lineup of speakers and workshop leaders joining us at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre from 17-19 May.

There are keynote speeches from industry leaders Dave Farley and Jen Krieger, and conference sessions from some of the smartest engineers, consultants, and developers in the industry.

And for those of you who want to dive really deep, we have six workshops covering key tools and methodologies.

There's just one final magic ingredient to add. You.

The workshops are filling up fast, so if you want to learn from the best, and chew the fat with them over some great food and drink, we recommend you book your place now. Likewise, conference tickets are limited, so to avoid disappointment, head over to the website now.

It's going to be a great three days. Don't miss it. ®