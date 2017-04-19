Release the hounds! Xen 4.9's first RC is out and wants testing

The Xen Project's wheeled out the first release candidate of Xen 4.9 and reckons it will be ready to launch in the first week of June 2017.

Release candidate 1 of the new version emerged last Thursday and the release schedule calls for successors to follow on April 21st, April 28th, May 5th and May 12th.

Test days for each release candidate will take place on Tuesdays, meaning April 25th, May 2nd, May 9th and May 16th will see lots of code-thrashing action from Xen aficionados.

If all goes well, release manager Julien Grall's June 2nd release target looks achievable. His list of changes suggests this release is not going to offer major features like the non-disruptive patching that landed in version 4.7. Judge for yourself by getting your hands on the release candidates at git://xenbits.xenproject.org/xen.git (tag 4.9.0-<rc>)

The Xen Project's also popped out version 4.8.1, which offers 99 fixes and is yours for the downloading here. ®