Speaking in Tech: Hacking Microsoft Windows? That's cute

Ed, Melissa and Amy are joined by Chris Wysopal, noted hacker and CTO/co-founder of Veracode on this week's tech podcast. The crew talks about how hacking has evolved and the importance of secure software.

(0:00) Out and about

(2:40) Over Slacking

(4:30) Wysopal: Raising awareness of insecure software

(8:55) Hacking Windows

(10:19) "Nice hackers" testifying to Congress

(16:07) Taking down the internet in 30 minutes

(19:02) Building a security company

(26:21) Automating code review

(30:59) Veracode just acquired by CA

(41:16) Making secure software

(46:50) NSA hacking tools in the wild

(51:29) Burger King hijacks Google Assistant

(53:23) Re-gifting Alexa

