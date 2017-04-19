Speaking in Tech: Hacking Microsoft Windows? That's cute

Hacker whizz and Veracode co-founder Chris Wysopal joins the crew this week to talk secure software

19 Apr 2017 at 10:35, Team Register

Podcast

Ed, Melissa and Amy are joined by Chris Wysopal, noted hacker and CTO/co-founder of Veracode on this week's tech podcast. The crew talks about how hacking has evolved and the importance of secure software.

The details...

  • (0:00) Out and about
  • (2:40) Over Slacking
  • (4:30) Wysopal: Raising awareness of insecure software
  • (8:55) Hacking Windows
  • (10:19) "Nice hackers" testifying to Congress
  • (16:07) Taking down the internet in 30 minutes
  • (19:02) Building a security company
  • (26:21) Automating code review
  • (30:59) Veracode just acquired by CA
  • (41:16) Making secure software
  • (46:50) NSA hacking tools in the wild
  • (51:29) Burger King hijacks Google Assistant
  • (53:23) Re-gifting Alexa

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

