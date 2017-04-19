Speaking in Tech: Hacking Microsoft Windows? That's cute
Hacker whizz and Veracode co-founder Chris Wysopal joins the crew this week to talk secure software
Ed, Melissa and Amy are joined by Chris Wysopal, noted hacker and CTO/co-founder of Veracode on this week's tech podcast. The crew talks about how hacking has evolved and the importance of secure software.
- (0:00) Out and about
- (2:40) Over Slacking
- (4:30) Wysopal: Raising awareness of insecure software
- (8:55) Hacking Windows
- (10:19) "Nice hackers" testifying to Congress
- (16:07) Taking down the internet in 30 minutes
- (19:02) Building a security company
- (26:21) Automating code review
- (30:59) Veracode just acquired by CA
- (41:16) Making secure software
- (46:50) NSA hacking tools in the wild
- (51:29) Burger King hijacks Google Assistant
- (53:23) Re-gifting Alexa
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
Podcast Subscriber Links
Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher
Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss
