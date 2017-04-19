Ex-West Ham winger charged twice over cybershenanigans

Detectives from Operation Falcon, the Metropolitan Police's cybercrime unit, have charged a footballer with two fraud-related offences.

22-year-old Blair Turgott began his career as a youth player at West Ham, and most recently played for Leyton Orient where he was celebrated for scoring what fans believed was the team's best goal of the season, though he now plies his trade with non-league Bromley FC. He also represented England at the U17, U18 and U19 levels.

Youtube Video

Turgott was charged with one count of fraud by false representation and one count of converting criminal property (money laundering) last Thursday.

The postal charge notice requires that Turgott presents himself to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 28 April. ®