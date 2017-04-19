IBM says it is right on track for the coming fiscal year: everything is going to plan and its sales are falling just as expected. Hurrah for Big Blue!

For its first quarter of 2017, which ended on March 31, Indian Business Machines' "strategic imperatives" core of divisions were up 12 per cent, even as other areas of the corporation continue to wither. Here's the breakdown:

Revenues of $18.2bn were down 20 quarters in a row, falling from $18.7bn in the year-ago period. Analysts expected sales to be about $200m higher, too, so that's a double let down.

Net income of $1.8bn, down 13 per cent over the previous year.

Earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $2.38, which were slightly above analysts estimates of $2.35.

Systems revenue was $1.4 billion, down 16.8 per cent on the 2016 quarter.

Cognitive solutions, the unit that includes Watson, reported revenues of $4.1bn, up 2.1 per cent.

Global business services revenues were $4bn, a 3 per cent drop.

Technical services and cloud revenues were $8.2bn, down 2.5 per cent.

Global financing revenues of $401m was a 1.2 per cent decrease on the year-ago quarter.

Strategic Imperatives – the security, cloud, analytics, mobile and social businesses that make up IBM's future plans – accounted for $7.8bn of Big Blue's sales on the quarter. Getting these units to take over the bulk of the revenue haul is vital if IBM wants to offset the losses in its systems division and other shrinking markets.

IBM execs noted the ongoing efforts to "shift resources" (read: cut jobs) away from the money-losing parts of its business and into the higher-growth parts, a strategy that has irked many of its employees.

"In the first quarter, both the IBM Cloud and our cognitive solutions again grew strongly, which fueled robust performance in our strategic imperatives," said chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty.

"In addition, we are developing and bringing to market emerging technologies such as blockchain and quantum, revolutionizing how enterprises will tackle complex business problems in the years ahead."

While IBM maintains it is right on course to meet its year-end earnings expectations, investors were less impressed with the first quarter returns. Following the release of the financial figures, shares were down more than five per cent in after-hours trading. ®