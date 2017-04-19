Sending data to the cloud is our business and business is GOOD

Helping organisations send and access stored data in the public cloud is good business for gateway supplier Nasuni, which is expanding its corporate waistline. As are competitors Avere and Panzura.

Having received additional funding late last year and record results in 2016, Nasuni has decided to go more strongly for growth.

It's recruited Paul Flanagan as a President. He's a partner at Sigma Partners and Sigma Prime Ventures, through which he became a Nasuni investor and board member. Now he's returning to the exec coalface.

Tom Rose becomes CMO, coming from HP and Citrix. A VP of Human Resources, Kathleen Parrish, has been appointed as well; recruiters, get your attention focussed on her.

It's also appointed a sales manager for Germany, Zeljko Dodlek, who comes from SimpliVity, with Red Hat, Isilon and NetApp on his CV before that.

Nasuni is moving from its Natick, Massachusetts office to one twice the size in downtown Boston, and that should make recruitment easier.

Typically customers use the public cloud and Nasuni gateways to make central info available to dozens of remote offices and workers. Competitor Panzura does the same thing and picked up $32m growth funding in January. It also said it had record growth in 2016.

These two gateway suppliers operate in hybrid clouds of on-premises and public cloud IT environments. Avere is another company in the area, though its prime focus is NAS acceleration. It just picked up $27m of fresh funding.

And security-focussed CTERA is in the field too, also with recent $25m funding.

The whole data transfer and access via gateway to the public cloud area is booming. These four newish suppliers – Avere, CTERA, Nasuni and Panzura – each with no legacy storage array background to hinder them, and fresh funding to fuel them, are riding a swelling wave of business and set for accelerated growth. ®