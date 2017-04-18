Docker emits LinuxKit: You've got three guesses what it does – and first two don't count

Docker will today release LinuxKit, a toolkit for building super-lean Linux-based container images.

No, it's not replacing Alpine. Docker uses the minimalist Alpine Linux distribution to create its official container images, and will continue to do so in future, we're told. Alpine is seen as an ideal all-purpose generic base for running heavy-lifting software like Redis and Nginx within containers. You can also switch Alpine for Debian, if you wish.

This newfangled LinuxKit, on the other hand, is for crafting absolute bare-minimum images for things like underlying infrastructure services and Internet-of-Things device firmware – things where even the rather skinny Alpine feels a little too full-fat. LinuxKit images can be optimized for specific hardware platforms, and used to isolate system daemons into sandboxes. The toolkit basically tries to help you create your own highly tuned containerized operating system as painlessly as possible, saving you from starting completely from scratch or deriving one from the generic Alpine or Debian.

For example, let's say you wanted to run network control services in containers on one or more servers: you can, we're told, use LinuxKit to create an image that provides the necessary components for the services to tightly integrate with the underlying host for maximum performance – and then you can, after lots and lots of testing, roll out the package across your fleet of systems as required.

The toolkit uses Docker's containerd, and it was produced with the help of the Linux Foundation, ARM, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Microsoft. Their input allows LinuxKit-built images to be tuned for specific systems and hardware, and we assume these tech giants are using LinuxKit containers for their own purposes in various forms.

And, for what it's worth, Docker uses the kit to build the environments for its desktop clients and its Cloud Enterprise Edition.

The toolkit is not for everyone: we reckon the vast majority of folks will stick to Alpine or Debian-based images. Only those who need super-slim optimized setups will consider LinuxKit. Its use is not mandatory – it's there to save you drowning yourself in alcohol to numb the agony of devising your own tiny Linux operating system.

LinuxKit will be unveiled at DockerCon 2017 in Austin, Texas, today, along with Moby – which is a new push by Docker to encourage collaboration and discussion among companies and developers on future ideas for containerization. It's not totally clear what exactly Moby is or will turn into – it kinda sounds like a super-Slack channel for container nerds. If arguing, er, chatting about systemd, libraries and microservices sounds fun to you – and, hey, why not – then maybe Moby will be worth tuning into.

By the time you read this, there will probably be more details on the Docker website. ®