Tantalising tidbits from XtremIO to be revealed at Vegas expo in May

XtremIO arrays have larger SSDs, better replication and copy data management support coming, according to the Dell World 2017 agenda for its Las Vegas appearance at The Venetian.

Previous Dell World events have taken place in Austin, while EMC annual shows have been in Las Vegas. The combined Dell-EMC has outgrown Austin and so its Dell EMC World event is moving to Vegas.

The XtremIO CTO Itzik Reich blogs about the sessions featuring his all-flash array baby. Scanning them reveals:

Next Generation XtremIO Deep Dive – Architecture, Features & Innovations , which talks about more capacity, more flexibility, more simplicity, more performance, and more data services, mentioning larger drives.

, which talks about more capacity, more flexibility, more simplicity, more performance, and more data services, mentioning larger drives. Empowering MS SQL & Oracle DBAs With XtremIO , which mentions the Integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) capabilities and deploying "multiple terabyte AlwaysOn databases replicas in >5 minutes without massive network traffic". ( We think > should actually be < though! )

, which mentions the Integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) capabilities and deploying "multiple terabyte AlwaysOn databases replicas in >5 minutes without massive network traffic". ( ) Introduction To Next Generation XtremIO All Flash Array (Hands-on Lab) , which discusses a new HTML5-based GUI

, which discusses a new HTML5-based GUI Advanced Data Replication With Next Generation XtremIO Platform : "Industry unique metadata-aware, highly efficient native replication for the next generation XtremIO platform... built on inline data reduction and XtremIO in-memory snapshots to reduce data transfers between primary and secondary sites."

: "Industry unique metadata-aware, highly efficient native replication for the next generation XtremIO platform... built on inline data reduction and XtremIO in-memory snapshots to reduce data transfers between primary and secondary sites." Simplicity & Extensibility Of The XtremIO Management System – A Guided Tour with "1-2-3 provisioning model built with new HTML5 web UI... user-guided wizards, new auto-balanced architecture, single click realtime reports, new data savings tracking, data protection, and scalability.

Dell EMC World takes place from 8-11 May. Speakers include Andy Bechtolsheim and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, as well as Dell corporate execs. Entertainment will include Gwen Stefani and Andy Grammer. And remember, what happens in Las Vegas will not stay in Las Vegas; tweets, emails, blogs, instagrams and what not will see to that. ®