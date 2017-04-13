Netregistry, TPP Wholesale on the rack over DNS TITSUP

Netregistry and TPP Wholesale have lost six DNS servers between them, causing plenty of angst and anger on Australia's corner of the Internet.

The TITSUP (Total Inability to Support Usual Performance) arose around 10:30am Eastern Standard Time. Netregistry posted a status update saying the DNS outage also took down its console, cPanel, cloud hosting, and mail platforms.

The status page is here, but access to it is intermittent. While the business's Website survived for a while, at the time of writing, Netregistry.com.au had joined Netregistry.net (where the three nameservers are) and reseller TPPwholesale.com.au in the black hole.

A poster at this Whirlpool thread said there was no ETA at 11am, which agrees with the status page.

The company's only other public statements to date are on Twitter.

[status] Investigating: Customers are advised that we are currently experiencing service interruptions on our D... https://t.co/lV29a9PHkg — netregistry (@netregistry) April 13, 2017

[status] Investigating: We have all engineers currently investigating the issue as a priority and are working t... https://t.co/lV29a9PHkg — netregistry (@netregistry) April 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, users aren't impressed.

Slow clap for @netregistry au. DNS outage on their infrastructure has taken down their own status page. #fail — whatagreenidea (@whatagreenidea) April 13, 2017

@netregistry your status page should be independent of your own infrastructure so its up when you are down #rookiemistake — Dave O'Reardon (@Silversix_Dave) April 13, 2017

Rip Melbourne IT and NetRegistry

It was nice knowing you — Anth (@OneShotAnth) April 13, 2017

Getting very fed up with @netregistry regular outages almost weekly costing a fortune in lost time and revenue any recommendations to move — Just Add Water Pools (@buildpools) April 13, 2017

Looks like @projectnectar is hit by a failure of #easyclouddns DNS service, also affecting the @unimelb Spartan #HPC service. — Chris Samuel (@chris_bloke) April 13, 2017

