Embrace our cloud, damn you: Microsoft dangles 40% discount on Azure instances

Microsoft has started offering substantial Windows Server licence discounts as an incentive to embrace its cloud.

Redmond has rolled out its Azure Hybrid Use Benefits scheme, which it says can cut up to 40 per cent off the price of Windows Server virtual instances on Azure.

Azure Hybrid Use Benefit covers two-processor and 16-core Windows Server licences covered under Microsoft's volume Software Assurance programme.

The 40 per cent saving depends on usage, instance type and location.

Microsoft has wrapped the discount with new tools as a further incentive to drive uptake of Azure.

Also released was Azure Site Recovery to migrate virtual machines from AWS, VMware, Hyper-V or physical servers. The service lets you tag virtual machines within the Azure portal without needing to employ PowerShell.

A Cloud Migration Assessment has also been rolled out, which lets you discover servers in your on-prem setting and analyse their hardware configuration. ®