Speaking in Tech: VCDX? One! Two! Three! Four! I'd rather be in the Marine Corps!

In this week's episode Amy and Melissa are joined by Rebecca Fitzhugh from Rubrik. They discuss the merits and struggles of the VCDX, United's new fight-it-out standby policy, dragging switches out of the datacenter, Microsoft buying into container hype and neural network pick-up lines.

The details…

(1:40) Throw it on the ground

(3:24) VCDX – I'd rather be back in the Marine Corps

(12:10) United – Fight for your right

(17:29) Dragging switches out of the datacenter

(23:18) Containers aren't just a fad. Wait. What?

(25:20) Ginger extinction event

(31:41) Neural Network pick-up lines

(39:36) Military invading Tech – come get us!

