Oracle reseller boss banned from directorship over VAT fiddle

The boss of an Oracle reseller has been banned from holding a director position in the UK for six years – after his company fiddled its VAT returns, resulting in a loss of £146,884 to the taxman.

Mario Edward Sanvitale, director of 1st Milestone, was disqualified this week after a probe by the Insolvency Service found "he caused the company to submit two false VAT returns" declaring sales made in the period December 2015 to July 2016.

In its blurb, the company states: Milestone has been "unlocking the potential" from project management software for 20 years.

It added that as a specialised Oracle platinum partner, Milestone utilises the Oracle Primavera suite and other industry-leading complementary products.

Sue McLeod, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Falsifying VAT returns is dishonest and gains an unfair advantage over competitors.

"Taking action against Mr Sanvitale is a warning to all directors to seriously consider and ensure they perform their duties and obligations and not hide behind the corporate veil."

Under the disqualification Sanvitale cannot: act as a director of a company; take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership; or be a receiver of a company’s property. ®