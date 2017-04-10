Microsoft rolls the Deis for container wrangling

Microsoft has acquired Deis to provide better management tools for containers on the Azure cloud.

The San Francisco-based container orchestration specialist said Monday that it would be joining Redmond's ranks, but will continue to operate its existing Workflow, Helm and Steward developer and management tools.

Within Microsoft, Deis looks to help the Azure team develop tools for both creating and managing Kubernetes containers.

"Paired with their cloud leadership and unambiguous support for open-source software, we are impressed by the breadth, depth and reach of Microsoft to help define, shape and build new cloud-native applications," wrote Deis CTO Gabe Monroy.

"We look forward to making Azure the best place to run containerized workloads."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is yet another move by Microsoft to maintain its backing for Kubernetes while also cozying up to rival Docker.

On top of the Deis products themselves, Redmond is looking to capitalize on the upstart's cred within the developer community to help its relationship with the open-source container world.

"In addition to their container expertise, the Deis team brings a depth of open-source technology experience – furthering Microsoft's commitments to improve developer productivity and to provide choice and flexibility for our customers everywhere," wrote Microsoft cloud and enterprise group EVP Scott Guthrie.

"Members of the Deis team are strong supporters of the open-source community – developing tools, contributing code and organizing developer meetups. We expect Deis' technology to make it even easier for customers to work with our existing container portfolio, including Linux and Windows Server Containers, Hyper-V Containers and Azure Container Service, no matter what tools they choose to use." ®