Reg Lecture exposes the radicals intent on remaking your society

If you think the last couple of years have been tumultuous you ain't seen nothing yet – there's a tide of tech-enabled secretive and influential movements heading your way that could completely upend and reshape society. If they get their way.

That's why on 23 May, Reg Lectures will be welcoming Jamie Bartlett – author of The Dark Net – who will talk about his upcoming book Radicals.

Jamie spent two years embedded with a wide spectrum of individuals, groups and movements who reject the way we live now, and are attempting to find alternatives. He will take us inside the strange and exciting worlds of the innovators, disruptors, idealists and extremists who think society is broken, and believe they know how to fix it – invariably with technology playing a substantial role.

From dawn raids into open mines to the darkest recesses of the internet, Radicals introduces us to some of the most secretive and influential movements today: the US Transhumanist Party, far-right groups seeking to close the borders, militant environmentalists striving to save the planet's natural reserves by any means possible, libertarian movements founding new countries, autonomous co-operatives in self-sustaining micro-societies, and psychedelic pioneers attempting to heal society with the help of powerful hallucinogens.

If you're interested in where society is heading, and how technology is helping it get there, you'll want to join us at the Yorkshire Grey on Theobalds Road, London, on 19 April. The doors will be open from 6pm, with the talk proper kicking off at 7pm. And yes, there'll be refreshments, both liquid and solid, on hand.

After the lecture, we'll break for a drink and a bite, before opening the floor to questions, giving you the opportunity to really work out whether these new movements are chasing a dream, or dragging us all into a nightmare.

