F-Secure snaps up Little Flocker in big F-off to Mac malware

F-Secure is expanding further into Mac protection with the acquisition of specialist security firm Little Flocker. Financial terms of the deal, announced Thursday, were undisclosed.

Made available as F-Secure XFENCE, Little Flocker's technology will be used to boost the appeal of F-Secure's existing corporate and consumer macOS security products by adding behavioural blocking tech. The upgrades will help protect the growing corpus of Apple machines against modern targeted attacks.

Little Flocker's technology protects Macs by using behavioural-based analysis to monitor apps that attempt to access confidential files and system resources. The same software is also designed to detect and block Mac ransomware.

F-Secure plans to enrich Little Flocker's core technology with its security cloud and implement it into Protection Service for Business, which will feature a management console with integrated patch management and mobile device management. Yet further down the road, the technology will be made available to consumers as part of F-Secure SAFE, a multi-device security product. ®