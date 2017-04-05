Speaking in Tech: Verizon, Comcast and AT&T... Trust us, we won't sell you out

Podcast

Cloud for less than a penny? Tencent recently won a bid to provide the city of Xiamen with cloud services for one Yuan. The President of Alibaba claims the bid “destroyed the entire industry”. On this week’s podcast we discuss China’s cloud race, privacy rules in the US and the impact GDPR might have on those rules as well as Ford’s grab for Blackberry engineers. Our special guest this week is Mark Twomey, AKA “Storagezilla” from Dell EMC.

The details…

(0:00) Brexit back through time

(2:00) Zilla finishing biz school

(5:09) Tencent bags Chinese cloud for one yuan

(14:47) Google Cloud rises

(18:52) ISPs respond to US privacy rules

(28:12) Role of GDPR globally

(33:09) Ford picks up Blackberry engineers

(48:07) Peter’s Butte of a story

(49:35) DEW it

