Product marketing veep leaves Infinidat

Infinidat is the Moshe Yanai founded and led storage supplier building high end Infinibox arrays.

Kenniston's LinkedIn profile shows he left in March, having joined in October 2015 from Catalogic Software.

We note Nina Manor, Infinidat’s VP for Human Resources, left in February. In January Infinidat slimmed down its UK office.

Regarding Steve Kenniston’s departure, Infinidat said: “Steve Kenniston recently left Infinidat to pursue other opportunities. Steve did an outstanding job building Infinidat’s blog and social media presence, and his 'Data Unknown' video series was enjoyed by all. We wish him well.”

Infinidat was founded in 2010, and, we understand, had an $80m A-round sometime between then and 2015, when it had a $150m B-round. We understand the investors include Security Growth Partners and TPG Global.

It is two years since the last funding round and our attention is turning to what happens next: more external funding, a road to an IPO, or, as with Yanai's other startups - Diligent and XIV – an acquisition. ®