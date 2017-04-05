Everything's fine, says Cylance, as one in five workers given the boot

+Comment Prominent next-gen antivirus vendor Cylance has confirmed a wide-ranging restructure involving swingeing job cuts.

In response to queries based on an anonymous tip to El Reg on Tuesday that as many as one in five workers had been shown the door, Cylance confirmed it was restructuring its business without commenting on the job cut numbers that were the focus of our question.

Yes, the company did realign some resources to balance skill sets and focus on our strongest growth areas. Given the rapid growth over the past few years we had to move some resources and redeploy in other areas and this will enable us to continue expanding product lines and customer base globally.

The statement followed an earlier response that painted a rosy picture of Cylance's business performance.

Cylance has experienced unprecedented growth and each fiscal year we have realigned our resources to support our strategic direction. These changes are a normal part of balancing business needs and company capabilities that we carry out each year. Our focus remains on our customers and removing legacy antivirus and weak protection layers to protect the world from cyber attacks. Cylance is on pace to more than double revenues year over year in FY17.

Cylance, which was founded in 2012, is attempting to differentiate itself in the crowded anti-malware market by emphasising its use of "artificial intelligence" and "machine learning" techniques. The firm closed a $100 million Series D funding round last June. Insight Venture Partners and funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities led the round. Cylance counts Dell Ventures as an investor and Dell Inc as a technology partner.

The firm boasted 425 employees as well as more than 1,000 customers, including 50 of the Fortune 500, at the time, as well as worldwide launches. Cylance was positioned as a visionary in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

It all sounds very impressive. We've seen Cylance's booth at shows like Black Hat drawing in the sysadmin and CISO crowd for cutdown demos of its technology (the full fat Cylance Unbelievable presentations to media last a bladder-challenging two hours plus). Potential customers are interested in the ability of its technology to offer a much smaller footprint and agility in defending against new threats than the likes of competitors such as Symantec and McAfee.

If there is a fly in the ointment then it's significant false positives. Cylance is said to flag up everything from software deployment packages to Office365 automatic updates as potentially malign, although it contests this (PDF).

Resolving this might involve whitelisting and other measures, we're told, contrary to claims of easy deployment. If the issue is as bad as we're led to believe then it would explain why pilot programs in Fortune 500 firms aren't graduating to prime time, or at least not at the rate Cylance's investors might have hoped for. This might all turn out to be a teething problem but it does illustrate, once again, that the computer malware problem is a tough nut to crack, despite frequent and long-standing marketing claims to the contrary. ®