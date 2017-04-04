Adieu pour toujours! VMware flogs vCloud Air hosting biz to OVH

VMware is selling its core infrastructure-as-a-service hosting business vCloud Air to OVH, the French cloud computing company.

Financial terms of the sale, which is due to close in the second calendar quarter, were not revealed.

Pat Gelsinger, VMware chief executive officer, in announcing the deal Tuesday called its sale “the next step” in vCloud Air’s evolution.

vCloud Air customers in the US and Europe will be moved to OVH, VMware said. OVH has 20 data centers in 17 countries with 260,000 servers.

Gelsinger packaged the deal as a win for customers. He claimed they’d “benefit from greater choice,” with the ability to select from OVH’s global data centers and experience faster performance.

VMware has never actually broken out customer numbers for vCloud Air. It is therefore difficult to say how successful VMware’s business truly is.

During its most recent fourth quarter, however, the Dell-owned VMware insisted the vCloud Air business had grown “robustly.” Overall, company revenue for the quarter to December 31 grew nine per cent year-on-year to $2.03bn.

It’s safe to say, however, in a world defined and dominated by Amazon Web Services-Microsoft and sitting inside a company owned by Dell who dropped the notion of running its own cloud some time ago, vCloud Air was not considered a top priority or worthwhile investment to the bigger Dell-EMC.

VMware announced a partnership with AWS in October 2016 to provide a VMware vSphere-based cloud service on AWS.

Gelsinger insisted Tuesday that VMware remained committed to its “broader cross-cloud architecture for hybrid cloud.”

VMware announced its vCloud initiative in 2008 with the service rebranded in 2014 as a hybrid, public IaaS to extend data centers already running vSphere. It provided a common management and network infrastructure.

Along the way, in 2011, VMware released the open-cloud Platform-as-a-Service Cloud Foundry, which was shifted to Pivotal Software and then on to the Cloud Foundry Foundation for stewardship.

VMware in December 2016 announced Cloud Foundation, which bundles vSphere, Virtual SAN and NSX network virtualization for software-defined data centers to the cloud. The beta was also announced the same month. The plan had been for Cloud Foundation on vCloud Air. ®