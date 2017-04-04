Veaam says it's very attractive but isn't selling itself

Veeam has denied it is for sale, but not that it could be bought.

The Register last week heard credible whispers to the effect that HPE fancies acquiring Veeam.

Now Veeam has responded with a post by president and COO Peter McKay in which he says “Over the past few days, several media articles have circulated across the globe stating that Veeam is an acquisition target. While we may be a target (frankly speaking, many vendors would probably love to integrate Veeam’s world-class Availability solutions into their own portfolios!), I am happy to state on the record that Veeam is not for sale and this is not part of our company strategy.”

McKay’s post is a little odd because our report, and some of those that followed, did not suggest that Veeam had put itself up for sale. Rather we reported HPE’s interest in Veeam. McKay’s post does not deny possible interest from HPE or another potential suitor.

Where does this leave Veeam? The company is privately held, so even if a suitor came knocking it would not have a duty to disclose and entertain an offer in the pursuit of shareholder value. Veeam does, however, have investors who may be keen on an exit if the right offer comes along.

McKay’s post concludes by saying “Veeam’s strategy is to cement our position as the #1 provider of Availability solutions for the hybrid cloud ... I can only assure you that the best is yet to come!”

Which hardly sounds like investors are starting to plan which tropical island they’ll buy with HPE cash, because Veeam could achieve the goals McKay mentions without being independent. ®