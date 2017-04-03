Silver Lake and Broadcom bid $18bn for Tosh memory biz

We can add the pairing of Silver Lake and Broadcom to the ten bidders for part or while stakes in Toshiba’s memory business.

Tosh was to sell the business to raise cash to compensate for the enormous losses in its US nuclear power station building business, which has resulted in its Westinghouse Electric subsidiary filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy application. The company is valuing its spun-off memory business, which makes flash SSDs and allied products, between $13.5bn and $18bn.

Private equity house Silver Lake Partners, which was involved in Dell going private, has partnered with chip supplier Broadcom, which bought Brocade for $5.9bn last November, and the tendered a ¥2 trillion ($17.9bn) bid for the Toshiba Memory business on Friday, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

The other known bidders are Western Digital, SK Hynix, and Foxconn. Silver Lake and Broadcom together make a fourth bidder. That leaves six more in the group understood to be European and US investment funds, such as Bain Capital.

+Comment

The Nikkei report suggests potential synergies of Silver Lake having a Toshiba Memory business interest and its Dell holdings, with Dell getting a supply of NAND chips and or SSDs for its storage and servers. Broadcom could similarly get a supply of chips and SSDs for its telecommunications products business.

The idea of Dell becoming more vertically integrated by moving down the non-volatile memory product stack is beguiling, and could present problems down the road for HPE, Cisco and NetApp which all buy in SSDs.

The bid is at the high end of Toshiba’s own valuation of the memory business and is American. Previously the Japanese government has said it is concerned about the memory business falling into unfriendly foreign ownership, reckoned to mean China and Taiwan.

It seems feasible to us that Western Digital could join Silver Lake and Broadcom as it might see benefits regarding the supply of chips from its Toshiba foundry joint venture, and also SSDs to both Dell and Broadcom. ®