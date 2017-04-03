Continuous Lifecycle: Over 40 reasons to secure your place

Events If you’re asking yourself how to get your boss to sign off on your ticket for Continuous Lifecycle London in May, the answer is 42.

That’s how many top notch speakers and workshop leaders we have confirmed on the programme right now.

From our keynote speakers, through our conference presenters, to our workshop leaders, we’ve chosen people with real world experience to help you improve your software operations, whether you’re looking to fine-tune or stage a major overhaul, or want to get deep on specific technologies.

As one of originators of Continuous Delivery, keynoter - and workshop leader - Dave Farley has helped tons of companies improve their software operations beyond all recognition, ensuring they are able to react to an ever changing world.

Fellow keynoter Jen Krieger has led a DevOps transition at Red Hat, and continues to guide teams into agility while respecting the firm’s commitment to Open Source.

Our conference speakers have experience of a wide range of industries, and challenges, whether as consultants or inhouse leaders, and will be talking about security in gaming, testing in media, transformation in finance, and development in travel.

All of which will line you up nicely for our optional third day workshops.

We have inspirational sessions to help you plan or refine your adoption of DevOps or Continuous Delivery move.

Alongside these, we have deep dive sessions on key technologies, such as databases and DevOps, Docker, Kubernetes and Jenkins.

You can see the full lineup of sessions and speakers here. But whether you’ve just started experimenting with DevOps, Containers, Agile or CD, or are well down the path and contemplating your next leap, we’re confident you’ll learn plenty from both our conference and workshop sessions.

And there’s one other key source of information - you and your fellow attendees. We believe that those sidelines conversations and connections can be invaluable, which is why we’ll ensure there’s plenty of comfortable space, and equally comfortable food and drink, to help the talk flow.

This all happens at the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in the heart of London. We want you to be there, but to be sure of a place, we suggest you buy your ticket now. ®