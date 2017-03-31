Friday storage congeries, convocation, collection, compilation, cumulation

Alexander Negrash, director of marketing, said: “In spite of a few bright spots, we have to give enterprises an overall grade of C in the area of backup. In our view, the increasing threat landscape will cause that grade to drop, unless organizations begin reconsidering their strategies.”

“Many organizations are turning to the cloud as the enabler to do this, assuming that their data is protected as part of the service. On World Backup Day this year, I urge every business with data in the cloud to look at their contracts and see exactly what’s in the small print; it normally states ‘your data, your responsibility.’ Resilience isn’t the same as recovery, and without backup tools in the cloud you can easily find yourself less well-protected than you ever were with your on-premises systems.”