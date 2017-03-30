UK cops arrest 20-year-old on suspicion of blackmail and hacking

UK cops have arrested a man they suspect of extortion and Computer Misuse Act offences – and according to reports, "someone in control of the Turkish Crime Family email account" claimed that arrest was to do with $100,000 Apple iTunes gift card debacle.

Motherboard reports that someone purporting to be from the self-styled Turkish Crime Family had contacted it alleging the unnamed man was nabbed in relation to the group's supposed hack of million of Apple iCloud accounts and devices and subsequent extortion threats.

The NCA confirmed the arrest but did not confirm any connection with that case. In an email to El Reg, a representative of the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man at a North London address on Tuesday without providing any information on his alleged offence. "The NCA doesn't routinely confirm or deny specific investigations," we were told.

The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The group boasted of masterminding the iTunes gift card caper without providing much by way of proof that it was in a position to wreak the havoc it threatens to unleash on 7 April if its cash/gift cards demands are not met.

Motherboard reported that someone using an email address previously associated with the Turkish Crime Family had alerted it about the arrest by supplying what appeared to be an arrest warrant. The group used its established Twitter account to allege late on Wednesday that the arrest was of a peripheral figure or somebody who wasn't one of the main members of the group. It has previously said the group was seven-strong. ®